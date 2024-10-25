NEET-PG SC hearing: "If we publish questions & answer keys every year, all questions will be exhausted in 3 years," says NBE

Answer keys!

Who knew the matter that has bothered candidates the most would be up for discussion quite extensively during the few minutes of the hearing of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case.

Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra were hearing the case today, Friday, October 25, and sought to know many aspects of the answer keys.

It may be noted that the petition was filed by 19 NEET-PG candidates to seek direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key, as the candidates believe that there were discrepancies in the examination process as well as the results.

While the Senior Advocate appearing for the petitioners, Vibha Makhija, continuously pointed out the transparency issues as the answer keys are not released, Justice JB Pardiwala sought to know more about the same.

The counsel appearing for NBE shared that since this is a super speciality (SS) exam which is conducted at the postgraduate level (PG), there are a limited number of appropriately difficult questions. Most poignantly, she said, "If we start publishing questions and answer sheets every year, all our questions will be exhausted in three years."

The counsel also pointed out that the answer keys will not be released was stated in their information bulletin as well.

Justice JB Pardiwala further wanted to know if an RTI response was filed to seek answer keys, the NBE counsel gave further clarification saying this is a Computer-Based (CBT) exam and that there is no human element involved.

It was also clarified that this is an objective-type exam.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on a non-miscellaneous day.