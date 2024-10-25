BREAKING: NEET PG 2024 next Supreme Court hearing scheduled on November 19

The next hearing of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 has been scheduled for next month, on November 19 as per sources.



The preliminary hearing for the case was held today, Friday, October 25, by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra.



After brief deliberations on the matter, the bench declared that the matter is listed to be heard again on Non-Miscellaneous Days, that is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.



These are the days when the court takes up cases from the 'admissions' stage and lists them as a matter of regular hearing.



The case is to be heard on a Tuesday, as declared by the judges.



The petitioners' have challenged the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and their demand includes the release of raw scores as well as a detailed explanation of the changes made to the exam pattern or scoring process.



The petitioners have stated that the process used for conducting the NEET PG 2024 examination was flawed and lacked fairness.