NEET-PG 2024: Supreme Court to hear petitions tomorrow; aspirants vouch for fairness and transparency

As the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling process encounters ongoing challenges, the Supreme Court of India is set to hear important petitions tomorrow, Friday, October 25, 2024.



Filed by NEET PG aspirants, these petitions express several of their concerns including the transparency of the exam and the fairness of the counselling process.



Simultaneously, many candidates are anxious to learn when the official counselling schedule will be released, especially as a few states have halted their processes due to the pending court's decision.



The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the official counselling schedule shortly after the court hearing.



Until then, candidates are advised to stay informed about the latest updates and other information by visiting the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.



To date, there has been no official announcement of details regarding the counselling process, and the students are demanding that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) release raw scores, question papers, and answer keys.



Their primary argument revolves around the abrupt changes to the exam pattern just days before the exam, which they claim led to confusion and could have affected the results.



The petitioners are also questioning the fairness of the normalisation process and are calling for greater transparency.



The much-awaited verdict if comes in favour of the student would kickstart the process of the counselling and shed light on these residual doubts of the aspirants.



NEET PG 2024 counselling is currently taking place in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Jharkhand, but has been temporarily halted in several states including Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and others.