Jammu & Kashmir: About 50 FMGs left out in internship allotments, alleges association

“When we protested against the lack of an adequate number of FMG internships, we were assured that all 150 FMGs would be allotted. Now, the J&K Medical Council has left 50 FMGs without internships,” says Dr Wasim Khan, Founder of the JKMSA.

He adds that the FMGs cannot serve in the countries they graduated from, such as Russia and Kyrgyzstan, nor can they apply for CRMI in other states due to a lack of vacancies.

“It is evident to us that the J&K Medical Council treats FMGs with more disrespect than it treats MBBS doctors,” Dr Khan alleges.

He further adds that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has also not been of any help, as they “do not have an adequate grievance redressal process.”

These FMGs have been asked by the J&K Medical Council to wait until December, after which, the status of their CRMI allotments would be discussed, says Dr Khan.

"If they do not provide any relief to the remaining FMGs, we have no choice but to protest again,” he says.

To recall, the JKMSA and FMGs in Jammu & Kashmir staged a protest on October 5 against the lack of an adequate number of seats for CRMI.