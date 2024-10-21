Junior doctors meet CM Mamata Banerjee: Convention to be held at RG Kar on October 26 | Hunger strike, protests across hospitals called off

After their meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, protesting junior doctors and those on indefinite hunger strike, have decided to call off their fast unto death. It has been 16 days since the doctors have been on a hunger strike.

The protesting doctors have also decided to call off their strike across hospitals in West Bengal.

However, the fight for justice will continue. Also, there will be a mass convention organised on Saturday, October 26 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and everyone has been invited.

"There was a massive appeal to withdraw the hunger strike from the general public and the parents of Tilottama on the grounds that the people the movement is trying to convince aren't humanitarian enough to be convinced by a hunger strike," doctors share in a statement.

Also, the statement says that though the talks weren't very successful, but because the people the movement is trying to convince aren't humanitarian, "WBJDF considers it necessary to put patients at risk to get the attention of blind and deaf administration." Hence, the strike was called of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front said.