Breaking: TGPSC Group I Supreme Court Hearing: CJI refuses to interfere as exam begins at 2 pm today

The reservation policy followed by the Telangana Government Public Service Commission (TGPSC) under GO 29 for the Group I exam has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The case was heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra today, October 21.

While hearing the case, CJI refused to hear the plea as the students were already at the exam centre to appear for the exam. "Bench refuses to interfere at this stage. The exam is to happen today; students have already entered exam centres," said CJI, as reported by LiveLaw.

The petition was filed by candidate Pogula Rambabu seeking postponement of the exam and cancellation of Government Order (GO) 29. Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal urged for postponement. He stressed that the exam is being held after 14 years and was concerned about the Group I seat recruitment.

According to Bar and Bench, CJI said, "How do we postpone the public service exam? It will be huge."

The state has clarified that the matter as an interim order is still pending with the Telangana High Court and is scheduled to be heard on November 20.

Concluding the hearing, the CJI said, "This is against an interim order by the Division bench of Telangana HC. The exam is to begin today at 2 pm. We are of the view that any interim order in this case will cause substantial dislocation in the conduct of the exams, which we are disinclined to do. We request the HC to take up the case before the results are declared, preferably on November 20, when it is listed now."

To recall, thousands of aspirants took to the streets of Ashok Nagar, a hub of coaching centres, demanding the rescheduling of the exam. Police lathi-charged many protestors as well.