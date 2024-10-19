Kolkata junior doctors’ strike: “Most demands have been met,” writes Chief Secy Dr Manoj Pant to protesting doctors

West Bengal Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant met the junior doctors on hunger strike at their protest site, Dharmatala in Kolkata today, October 19.

In the meeting, the demands listed by the doctors were discussed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also spoke to the protesting doctors through a phone call, and urged them to call off the hunger strike, expressing concern for their health.

To recall, six doctors from the hunger strike had been hospitalised so far due to their health failing from the fast, ever since the doctors launched their strike on October 5.

Currently, eight doctors are continuing the hunger strike, seeking justice for the rape-and-murder victim of the RG Kar Medical College case.

In an email sent to the doctors, Dr Pant sought to provide a status of their demands, as discussed in the meeting.

Here are the updates:

Infrastructure upgradation in hospitals and teaching colleges, such as installation of CCTV cameras, construction and renovation of duty rooms and restrooms, lighting and providing safe drinking water are underway

Pilot projects for a Centralised Referral System was launched on October 15, with suggestions open from doctors, and Digital Bed Vacancy System is in its pilot stage

Recruitment of male & female security personnel, as well as filling vacant positions would take time, and is stalled as the matter of OBC reservations is still sub judice

Removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam would not be possible

State-level Committee for Security Audit of all Medical Colleges and Hospitals has been constituted under the chairmanship of Former WB DGP Surjit Purkayasta IPS (Retd)

State-level Grievance Redressal Committee to address complaints from healthcare personnel has also been formed

Student council elections can be held across medical colleges by March 2025

Further, the email states that as the majority of the demands from the doctors have been met, the doctors must withdraw their hunger strike in view of their health.

The Government of West Bengal also invited the doctors for a meeting in case they wanted to discuss some of the aforementioned points, at the State Secretariat at Nabanna Shabhanagar, Kolkata at 5 pm on Monday, October 21.