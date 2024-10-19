BREAKING: SC to hear NEET-UG 2024 review petition on October 22

The Supreme Court of India has listed the review petition against its verdict to not reconduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Medical Admissions, 2024 to be heard on October 22.

It was earlier speculated that the petition would be heard on October 21.

The petition, filed on August 31, invoked Article 137 of the Indian Constitution, which gave the Supreme Court the power to review its judgements.

The petitioners filed the petition 38 days after the apex court delivered its final verdict after hearing petitions alleging discrepancies in the NEET-UG, and urging that the exam be conducted afresh.

Reacting to this update, the petitioners told EdexLive that they now have additional time to compile all the information to strengthen their case.

In the verdict, the SC bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra concluded that there were no abnormalities in NEET-UG 2024, and held that the exam will not be conducted afresh.

The bench also ordered the Government of India to constitute a committee to review the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET-UG. Subsequently, a review committee, headed by Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur was formed by the Ministry of Education to recommend ways to ensure transparency and smoothness in the functioning of the NTA.

To recall, NEET-UG was riddled with controversies this year, with students alleging a paper leak, high cut-off marks, and mass malpractice — casting aspersions on the integrity of the exam.

(With additional inputs from Lovely Majumdar)