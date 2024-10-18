UPSC ESE 2025 exams postponed; new application window opened

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) decided to postpone the Engineering Services Exam’s Preliminary and Main Exams, which will take place in 2025 to give candidates sufficient time to prepare.

The exams will now be held on June 8, 2025 and August 10, 2025, respectively.

Additionally, the UPSC has decided to open a new application window for new applicants for the Engineering Services Examination from October 18, 2024, to November 22, 2024.

This update comes following the government's decision to include the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) in the Engineering Services Examination, says a press note from the Press Information Bureau.

Older candidates (those who applied between September 18 and October 8, 2024) will also have the opportunity to make amendments, through the Addendum.

All candidates will have a seven-day window from November 23 to November 29, 2024, to make corrections and alter their submitted information.

The government also informed that candidates who applied within the application window from September 18, 2024 to October 8, 2024 do not need to apply again. They may, however, update their information during the new application, if needed.

According to the Union Public Service Commission's Annual Programme of Examination, 2025, the notification for the Engineering Services Examination, 2025 (ESE, 2025) was issued on September 18, 2024, with the application deadline set for October 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the government has decided that recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will take place through both the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts, and Personnel Sub-cadres) and the ESE. The Ministry of Railways also issued the Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on October 9, 2024.

The UPSC released an Addendum to the Rules and Notice for ESE 2025 on October 18, 2024. Aspirants for the ESE 2025 should review it before applying for the exam, the press release says.