“State witnessed power of students in last elections”: TGPSC aspirants to intensify protests

These protests are to demand the revocation of Government Order 29 (GO 29), and the postponement of the TGPSC Group 1 Main exams which are scheduled to be held from October 21 to October 27.

To recall, the newly elected Government of Telangana, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy revised the original notification for Group 1 services released in April 2022 through GO 29, which changes the selection method of the candidates by altering the 1:50 ratio of the merit list.

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates have been alleging that the amendment would deny them opportunities in the examination.

As a result, aspirants are demanding the withdrawal of GO 29, and a postponement of the Group 1 Main exams, as petitions challenging the order are being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

Aspirants have been protesting in Ashok Nagar, a major coaching hub in Hyderabad with these demands, and are being met with lathi charge and detainment by the state police.

Reminding the government of the strength of student unity, the aspirants say, “The entire state witnessed the power of students in the last elections. We will not forget these atrocities.”

The aspirants have received support from Opposition Parties and leaders, such as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister KT Rama Rao, as well as Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and Member of Lok Sabha Bandi Sanjay.