“All food served was safe & hygienic”: IIT Roorkee issues clarification after video of rat in utensils sparked backlash

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has issued a statement, responding to viral visuals that showed rats crawling in the utensils used in the Radha-Krishna mess, and were cause for widespread criticism

The footage triggered outrage on social media, and a few students alleged that the mess was not maintaining proper hygiene standards, and IIT Roorkee announced that it would look into the matter following the backlash.

In its new statement issued today, October 18, IIT Roorkee clarified that the incident captured in the video showed rodents only in "a closed area of the mess where only empty utensils and non-edible items were stored."

The institute emphasised that no food items were contaminated. "The video circulating on social media was taken by students who entered the mess late at night," the statement read.

The institute swore that all meals served to students were prepared per safety protocols. "The mess has been thoroughly inspected, and it has been confirmed that all food served was safe and hygienic," the statement added.

It further dismissed allegations that students were served contaminated food, calling such claims baseless.

The institute announced that a committee has been appointed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident.

"A thorough review of the situation is underway to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety are maintained," the statement concluded.

Students of IIT Roorkee told EdexLive that there have been several occasions where the food at IIT Roorkee was prepared by ignoring hygiene standards, and often came served with adulterants like plastic pieces, wire bits, flies, and more.

Moreover, complaints to the administration about the lack of hygiene often fell on deaf ears, claim students.