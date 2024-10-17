UGC NET June 2024 results OUT: Here’s how candidates fared in the exam

Today, October 17, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) results for the June 2024 session.

Of the total 1,21,225 registered students, 6,84,224 of them took the test at different locations across the country.

There are 1,12,070 applicants for PhD admissions, 53,694 candidates for associate professor positions, and 4,970 students who have qualified for Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET June 2024 edition as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

There were 11,21,225 applicants for the 11-day, 83-subject exam, which took place in 280 cities across the country during 21 shifts from August 21 to September 5, reports NDTV Education.

Of the 11,21,225 registered candidates, 4,85,578 were male, 6,35,588 were female, and 59 were of the "third gender".

The question paper, preliminary answer keys, and candidates' recorded answers were all made accessible on the NTA website in two stages between September 7 and September 14 in order to maintain transparency.

Experts evaluated the answers that candidates submitted, and the final results were prepared using the finalised answer keys, reports NDTV Education.