UGC-NET June 2024 exam results to be released by October 18: NTA

It may be noted that candidates of UGC-NET June session 2024 have been eagerly waiting for the results announcement for a few days now. While there has been no official word till now, media reports have claimed that the results will be out soon. Many aspirants have been worrying about the delay in PhD admissions and the academic cycle this will lead to.

In fact, just yesterday, October 16, a fake screenshot was doing the rounds of social media stating that the results are out on the official website.

While the June session 2024 exams were conducted on June 18 and cancelled on June 19, the re-exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Just last week, on Saturday, October 12, the final answer key for the UGC-NET 2024 June session was released on the official website of UGC-NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.