IIIT Hyderabad: Students find frog in biryani served in hostel mess

Students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) have found a rather unsavoury ingredient in their food, and an unwelcome guest on their plates — yet again.
This time, students were horrified to find a frog cooked in the chicken biryani served at the Kadamb mess yesterday, Wednesday, October 17.
Students “mourned” the death of the frog, joking that it lost its life after coming in contact with the biryani made in the hostel’s kitchen.
This is not the first time that IIIT Hyderabad’s students have been troubled by pests in food and unhygienic mess conditions.
In May this year, boarders in IIIT Hyderabad, including both students of the institute, and a group of high school students attending the Panini Linguistics Olympiad hosted by the institute, had to be hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming food served at the hostel.
Students alleged that the food served in the hostel often came with insect larvae, cockroaches, worms, and ants, with Kadamb Hostel being the worst offender of them — having rats in sugar containers and lizards in tetra packets.
Further, the students also alleged that the utensils were not cleaned using soap, and washing areas were not very clean either, attracting rats and other pests.