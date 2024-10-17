IIIT Hyderabad: Students find frog in biryani served in hostel mess

Students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) have found a rather unsavoury ingredient in their food, and an unwelcome guest on their plates — yet again.

This time, students were horrified to find a frog cooked in the chicken biryani served at the Kadamb mess yesterday, Wednesday, October 17.

Students “mourned” the death of the frog, joking that it lost its life after coming in contact with the biryani made in the hostel’s kitchen.