IIIT Basara gets new VC following protests; students say they are “relieved and happy”

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Basara in Telangana now has a new Vice-Chancellor, following a surge of student protests last month.

In an official order dated yesterday, October 15, the Department of Higher Education, Government of Telangana appointed Prof Govardhan, Senior Professor at the Department of Computer Science & Technology and former Rector (Pro-VC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, as the new in-charge VC of IIIT Basara.

This appointment effectively deposes Prof V Venkata Ramana, whose resignation students of IIIT Basara demanded, from the position of the in-charge VC of the varsity.

Reacting to the appointment, the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS) expressed optimism about the students and the new VC “working together to address the needs and aspirations of the student body and to elevate the standard of (our) institution.”

“We wholeheartedly welcome Prof Govardhan and believe his leadership will usher in a new era of progress, transparency, and collaboration,” the statement issued by TSAS today, October 16 reads.

The association also expresses their gratitude to the state government for paying heed to their demand for Prof Venkataramana’s removal as the in-charge VC.

“We are relieved and happy that the previous Vice-Chancellor, Prof Venkata Ramana, has been removed, and we appreciate the government for listening to our concerns,” says TSAS.

To recall, students of IIIT Basara staged protests in September, over long-standing issues related to infrastructure development, lack of transparency in administration, issues related to fee reimbursement, and poor management, and demanded the removal of Prof Venkata Ramana as the in-charge VC.

“Our unified call for change, embodied through peaceful rallies, demonstrated the incredible strength of our student community and its unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for RGUKT Basar,” the statement reads.

“We extend our sincere thanks to those who marched alongside us, those who offered their support behind the scenes, and everyone who believed in the power of student-driven change,” TSAS says, extending its congratulations to the student community.

Speaking to EdexLive about the appointment of the new VC, Akash Yadav, President of TSAS, says, “We expect that the management is more transparent under the new VC, and friendlier towards the students. We expect that a spirit of collaboration is built between the administration and the students in working together for the betterment of the university.”

In addition, Yadav says that TSAS will take up the case of Sridhar Akula, a faculty member and the Chief Warden of the varsity, who has been accused of misbehaving with the students.

Terming these allegations as “politically motivated” and “intended to make a scapegoat” out of Akula, Yadav said, “We want to demand an independent, impartial inquiry against all the allegations against the Chief Warden.”

“These are grave allegations against a faculty member. We won’t let this matter rest until there is justice,” says Yadav.