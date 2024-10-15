RG Kar Supreme Court hearing: How was main accused Sanjay Roy hired? CJI questions

Today, Tuesday, October 15, the hearing resumed for the RG Kar rape-murder case in the Supreme Court by the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

One of the issues in the discussion was civic volunteers hired by the West Bengal government. It may be noted that Sanjay Roy is a civic volunteer.

West Bengal's counsel and senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi informed that Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case, was not hired under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act 2005 and that he was hired through a police recruitment notification, stated a tweet by LiveLaw.

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for associations of senior doctors, informed that 1,514 such civic volunteers were hired through a state notification, which was challenged before the high court. She also added that Sanjay Roy had cases pending against him, particularly that of domestic violence.

The Chief Justice of India asked for the following information:

(1) Legal source of authority for hiring civic volunteers

(2) Qualifications

(3) Institutions in which they are assigned duties

(4) Payments made on daily and monthly basis and the budget

The CJI also asked about the steps taken to ensure that such volunteers are not posted at hospitals.

The advocate informed that Sanjay Roy was living in a police barrack, had a police vehicle and so on.