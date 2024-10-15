RG Kar SC hearing: When Senior Advocate Indira Jaising brought up the matter of junior doctors' hunger strike

During the sixth Supreme Court hearing of the RG Kar rape-murder case today, Tuesday, October 15, the matter of doctors on indefinite hunger strike was brought up by Senior Advocate Indira Jaising before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud led bench who was hearing the matter.

As per tweets by Supreme Court Observer, Jaising highlighted outstanding issues that all doctors have gone back to work except those who are on hunger strike.

She requested for resolution so that even the hunger strike could be resolved. It may be noted that there is concern among the medical community regarding the deteriorating health of the doctors on hunger strike, few of whom have already been hospitalised.

"We are all interested that this hunger strike be withdrawn," Jaising said before CJI.

The senior advocate highlighted how, since 2022, there have been no student elections at RG Kar which made way for people from different parties to essay the role. She highlighted how "favouritism and threat culture" has led to what has happened at RG Kar.

CJI said that taking this up would expand the ambit of the case and directed that remedy be sought at the Calcutta High Court.