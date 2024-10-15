Kolkata: Section 163 BNSS imposed ahead of clash between protestors' Droho Carnival and Durga idol immersion carnival

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure - CrPC) has been imposed in Kolkata.
As per the order dated October 14, no rallies, meetings, processions, dharna, demonstrations and gatherings will be allowed "to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest".
This comes in the light of the Droho (protest) Carnival being organised on RR Avenue and its vicinity which might clash with the Immersion Carnival on Red Road.
Protestors demanding justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and safety and security for healthcare professionals intended to organise the Droho Carnival.
In a statement, Dr Punyabrata Guna and Dr Hiralal Konar from the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, urged people from all walks of life to participate in the Droho Carnival at Rani Rasmani Avenue on October 15.
This clashes with the Durga idol immersion carnival on Red Road, the prestigious state festival initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2016.
Both the carnivals will be held today, October 15. Also, today, tentatively, the Supreme Court will be hearing the RG Kar rape-murder case.