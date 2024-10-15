Kolkata: Section 163 BNSS imposed ahead of clash between protestors' Droho Carnival and Durga idol immersion carnival

Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure - CrPC) has been imposed in Kolkata.

As per the order dated October 14, no rallies, meetings, processions, dharna, demonstrations and gatherings will be allowed "to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest".

This comes in the light of the Droho (protest) Carnival being organised on RR Avenue and its vicinity which might clash with the Immersion Carnival on Red Road.