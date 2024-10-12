RG Kar protests: Junior doctor on hunger strike falls critically ill at North Bengal Medical College

Another junior doctor in West Bengal, Dr Alok Verma, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the North Bengal Medical College protesting against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, has fallen seriously ill.
As per recent updates, the doctor was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Saturday, October 12.
Protesting doctors gave updated that he was experiencing extreme lethargy, bradycardia and headache.
It might be recalled that on Thursday night, October 10, Dr Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the protest, fell critically ill and was hospitalised in the ICU of RG Kar Hospital.
On the other hand, despite the deteriorating health, the agitating medics have decided to continue with their ‘fast-unto-death’ agitation until their demands are met.
So far, there has been no response from the state government.
Today, the indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors at Dharmatala, Kolkata, which began on October 5, entered its eighth day.
The doctors are demanding a 10-point charter of demands, including improved working conditions, better remuneration, and increased government support for the healthcare sector.
