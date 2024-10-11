RG Kar protests: Nine protestors in police custody granted bail by Calcutta HC

It was on October 10 that the Alipore court allowed the police custody of the nine protestors who were distributing pamphlets and sloganeering peacefully at from Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata on October 10.

This sloganeering and pamphlet distribution was part of the larger protests for justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The doctors have been demanding justice as well as safety and security for healthcare professionals at colleges, institutes and hospitals as well. They have been protesting for over two months now, they resumed their protests recently saying that all their demands have not been fulfilled.

Additionally, seven junior doctors are on an indefinite hunger strike sparking concern for their health across the nation. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is currently at the protest site, speaking to the protesting doctors.