RG Kar protests: Alipore court's decision to send 9 protestors to police custody challenged in Calcutta HC

The decision of Alipore District Court to send nine protestors to police custody has been challenged today, Saturday, October 11.

On October 9, 29 protestors were "picked up" by the police from Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata. Later on, 20 of them were released while nine remained in custody.

The nine protestors were produced in the Alipore District Court yesterday, October 10, and were sent to seven-day police custody.

But now, this has been challenged by Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya at the Calcutta High Court. Today, Saturday, October 11, a special bench will be hearing the matter. The bench is headed by Justice Shampa Sarkar, this was informed by a tweet posted by MBBS doctor, Dr Abhinaba Pal.