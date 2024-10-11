RG Kar protests: Alipore court's decision to send 9 protestors to police custody challenged in Calcutta HC

The decision of Alipore District Court to send nine protestors to police custody has been challenged today, Saturday, October 11.
On October 9, 29 protestors were "picked up" by the police from Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata. Later on, 20 of them were released while nine remained in custody.
The nine protestors were produced in the Alipore District Court yesterday, October 10, and were sent to seven-day police custody.
But now, this has been challenged by Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya at the Calcutta High Court. Today, Saturday, October 11, a special bench will be hearing the matter. The bench is headed by Justice Shampa Sarkar, this was informed by a tweet posted by MBBS doctor, Dr Abhinaba Pal.
The protestors, which included junior doctors, were distributing pamphlets highlighting their ten-point agenda with regard to the protest for justice for Abhaya, the 31-year-old female medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
As of now, seven junior doctors, out of which one has been hospitalised, have been on an indefinite hunger strike at Dorina crossing, Kolkata, since October 5. Even two doctors from North Bengal Medical College have joined them.
They say many of their demands are yet to be met.