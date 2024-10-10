UGC-NET results delayed: "Judicial intervention has become essential," SC advocate posts on X

Addressing concerns about the delay in releasing the results of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 session, Supreme Court Advocate Ujjawal Gaur has planned to initiate judicial intervention.

The advocate announced this development on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today, October 10.

“Students please be assured, I have already initiated action on this issue and will keep you updated with the developments. At this point, judicial intervention has become essential, and I am fully committed to ensuring that your concerns are addressed,” Gaur wrote.

Speaking to EdexLive, Gaur said that he is likely to file a petition in the Supreme Court by next week if the results are not announced.

“As per the information we have received so far, there are nearly eight to ten universities where UGC-NET candidates have missed out due to the delay in the release of the results. We plan to file a petition next week if the results are still not announced by then. While we cannot determine the outcome of this petition at this stage, we hope it will encourage the exam-conducting bodies to adopt more regulated practices in the future," he said.

Background

It might be noted that on Saturday, October 5, the lawyer had written a letter to the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) emphasising the distress faced by students due to the prolonged delay in result declaration.

Now, as there continues to be no response from the exam authorities regarding the results, Gaur says that he has decided to take legal action on the matter.

“I encourage you to comment and let me know about the vacancies you’re missing out due to the delay, and share the hardships you’re facing because of the non-declaration of results timely. Also, tag the concerned authorities so your voices aren’t ignored. Don’t lose hope. Together, we will ensure you’re heard and get the opportunities you deserve,” he wrote today, October 10.

For weeks, the UGC-NET candidates have been waiting for any official update regarding the results. This year, over nine lakh candidates appeared for the UGC-NET 2024 June session that was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.