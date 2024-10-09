“We will not be silenced”: Climate activist Greta Thunberg alleges repression of pro-Palestine student protests in Germany

However, she alleged that the police destroyed the site a day after she announced her intention to attend the protest camp, and threatened to arrest her if she was there, ahead of her panel discussion. Due to this, the organisers of the encampment had to clear the protest yesterday, October 8.

“All this just because the students had invited me to speak at their event, and I had been to a protest in Berlin the day before that police has stormed,” the activist said on the video.

To recall, Thunberg was part of several pro-Palestine rallies in Germany, due to which the German Police classified her as “prone to violence”, and a German lawmaker called for a ban on her presence in pro-Palestine protests.

She further alleged, “Germany is threatening and silencing activists who speak out against the genocide and occupation in Palestine.”

Criticising the German Police, she said that they “claim that it is anti-Semitism to say that Israel should stop bombing children.”

Thunberg further urged the viewers to show their support to the “student movement and encampments in Dortmund, and everywhere else where people are facing repression for speaking up against Israel’s genocide and full-scale attacks.”

“This is far from the end…We will not be silenced!” the activist declared.