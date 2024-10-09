“We condemn use of service rules to stifle academic freedom”: 300 academics, students unite against harassment of IIM Bangalore professor

In a signed petition, over 300 academics, activists, students, and concerned citizens have condemned the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) for its alleged persecution of Dr Deepak Malghan, Assistant Professor and researcher at the institute and an award-winning scholar, citing "long-running vindictive harassment and persecution” by the administration.

Malghan, a vocal advocate for social diversity and inclusion, was allegedly demoted by IIM Bangalore for social media posts that criticised the institution’s lack of diversity, which allegedly violated its service policy.

The demotion was stayed by the Karnataka High Court, and the petitioners are calling for all past penalties and inquiries against him to be withdrawn.

Dr Malghan, a recipient of prestigious awards such as the Dr VKR Rao Award in Social Sciences (2015) and the TN Khoshoo Memorial Award (2023), has been a strong advocate for institutional reforms and social justice, say the campaigners.

His activism, they say, has made him a target since 2018, following his appeal to students not to invite Hindustan Unilever Limited for campus placements due to environmental damage caused by the conglomerate in Kodaikanal.

The institute issued censure orders against his activism, and Malghan has faced multiple disciplinary actions since, the petitioners allege.

Despite an internal inquiry clearing him of wrongdoing in 2022, IIM Bangalore's disciplinary committee found Malghan in violation of its service rules and withheld his promotion. Another inquiry in 2023 expanded to find that over 100 of his posts made by him on X were found violating IIM Bangalore’s service rules, resulting in a demotion and loss of monetary benefits, alleges the petition.

“As academics and other concerned people, we strongly condemn this silencing of the demands raised by Dr Malghan which are entirely devoted to upholding India’s constitutional values. We condemn the use of service rules to stifle academic freedom,” the petitioners write.

Signatories of the letter include activists, academics, former Civil Servants, students and other concerned citizens. A few of the names include Prof Ayesha Kidwai, Department of Linguistics, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Political Scientist Christophe Jafferlot; filmmaker Anand Patwardhan; renowned writer & scholar Dr Anand Teltumde; former Indian Administrative Officer and activist Harsh Mander; independent journalist Paranjoy Roy Thakurta; historian Ramchandra Guha and more.