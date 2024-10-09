UGC-NET results MIGHT be declared soon: Here’s how to check

There is speculation that the University Grants Commission will release the results of the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), which was held in August this year soon.

The release of the results will come as a respite for the candidates, who have been waiting for them since September 4, the date of the last exam.

When released, candidates can view the UGC-NET 2024 results on the official website of the UGC.

Here is how candidates can access their results:

Go to the official website of the UGC: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the ‘UGC NET June 2024 Result’ link on the home page

Then, enter the application number, date of birth and security pin

Click ‘Submit’ to check the result.

Download for future reference

UGC-NET is conducted biannually (June & December) every year for PhD admissions to various central universities.

This year, the June cycle of the test was scheduled for June 18 in pen and paper format. However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan disclosed that the exam was cancelled as a result of suspected leaks.

The re-examination began on August 21 and ended on September 4 2024, with the answer key provided in phases and applicants permitted to make complaints.

However, the lack of an update on the result dates led to frustration and worry among the candidates, most of whom took to social media to express their worries.