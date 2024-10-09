RG Kar rape and murder: North Bengal Medical College senior faculty members tender mass resignation

Lending their full solidarity with the ongoing RG Kar protest by the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC) senior faculty members are to follow suit with the mass resignation that happened yesterday at several state-run medical colleges such as RG Kar and the Calcutta Medical College (CMC).

"It's been more than 72 hours, the vitals of the doctors on the hunger strike are dropping but we would continue the fight. It is not just ours, it is everyone's," said Dr Koustav, a second-year post-graduate trainee (PGT) from the Department of Orthopaedics, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC).

Dr Kaustav also informed EdexLive that several senior faculty members have already submitted their mass resignations. They are currently in discussions with faculty members from North Bengal Dental College (NBDC), who may also resign today, Wednesday, October 9.

The senior faculty members of the institution, too, have come forward to show their support. Yesterday, on Tuesday, October 8, a few senior faculty members participated in a symbolic hunger strike. Today, an additional five faculty members are to join the hunger strikers at NBMC while Dr Alok and Dr Soubhik will continue with their movement.

Dr Koustav stated, "We decided to initiate a hunger strike to create pressure, and with the support of senior faculty members, our movement has gained strength. We've been holding black ribbon protests and other forms of dissent, and if no resolution is reached and our demands remain unmet, we will escalate our actions." However, they would continue to render their service to the needy and there might be no 'cease work'.

The doctors at NMBC, to mark two months of the fateful day, would partake in philanthropic activities. "We have chosen today's date to remember Abhaya, and to be there for the people who are in need. Hence, we will be distributing clothes and other materials to kids from 2 to 12 years of age at the Thanjhora Tea Estate to mark this day," said the NBMC resident.