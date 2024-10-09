Kolkata doctors’ hunger strike: Governor Bose visits doctors, urges them to call off strike

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the site of the junior doctors sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against the West Bengal Government today, October 9, and urged them to withdraw their strike.
While addressing media personnel at the site in Dharmatala, the Governor informed that there will be a meeting between the state government and the doctors tomorrow, where the latter’s 10 demands will be heard and discussed again.
“They (junior doctors) want justice, they will get justice, they should get justice. That is the duty of civil society and we will work together for it,” Bose was quoted saying by ANI.
He further assured, “I will be in touch with my senior colleagues in the government, and I will discuss with them the demands raised by the doctors and we will certainly find a way out."
The West Bengal state government had called for a meeting with the representatives of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum at 7.45 pm today – over 96 hours after the doctors launched their indefinite hunger strike.
In videos circulating on X, Bose could be seen in discussion with the doctors, listening to what they have to say.
While addressing the press yesterday, October 8, the Governor assured that steps would be taken to ensure justice for the doctors, and build the government’s confidence among them “in the name of Maa Durga.”
To recall, seven junior doctors from West Bengal, including one from the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital launched an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, October 5, alleging that the West Bengal government did not meet their demands of justice in the rape and murder incident at the hospital.