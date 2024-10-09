Kolkata doctors’ hunger strike: Governor Bose visits doctors, urges them to call off strike

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the site of the junior doctors sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against the West Bengal Government today, October 9, and urged them to withdraw their strike.

While addressing media personnel at the site in Dharmatala, the Governor informed that there will be a meeting between the state government and the doctors tomorrow, where the latter’s 10 demands will be heard and discussed again.

“They (junior doctors) want justice, they will get justice, they should get justice. That is the duty of civil society and we will work together for it,” Bose was quoted saying by ANI.