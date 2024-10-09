BREAKING: Apollo Hospitals' consultants to halt non-emergency clinical work on Oct 14 in solidarity with junior doctors on hunger strike

The consultants of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, have proposed to stop all non-emergency clinical work with effect from October 14, 2024, Monday.
This is in "solidarity" with the indefinite hunger strike of the junior doctors who are fasting unto death to demand justice for Abhaya, the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9.
This was informed by the consultants to the Director of Medical Services of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata via a letter dated today, Wednesday, October 9.
"We the consultants of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, have unanimously decided to support the ongoing movement of junior doctors," read the letter which was shared by @DipshikhaGhosh who goes by the name Doctor on social media platform X.
It may be noted that already, mass resignation of senior faculty members has ensued at government run hospitals and colleges like RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Medical College Kolkata and North Medical College and Hospital.
It has been two whole months since the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which occurred on August 9 and sparked nationwide outrage among the medical community which continues till today.