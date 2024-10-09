BREAKING: Apollo Hospitals' consultants to halt non-emergency clinical work on Oct 14 in solidarity with junior doctors on hunger strike

The consultants of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, have proposed to stop all non-emergency clinical work with effect from October 14, 2024, Monday.

This is in "solidarity" with the indefinite hunger strike of the junior doctors who are fasting unto death to demand justice for Abhaya, the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, on August 9.

This was informed by the consultants to the Director of Medical Services of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata via a letter dated today, Wednesday, October 9.

"We the consultants of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, have unanimously decided to support the ongoing movement of junior doctors," read the letter which was shared by @DipshikhaGhosh who goes by the name Doctor on social media platform X.