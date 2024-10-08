Jammu & Kashmir: AISU urges Medical Education Secretary's intervention in increasing FMG internships

Further, the union adds that the Jammu and Kashmir Medical College (JKMC) has confirmed only 20 internship seats for these graduates, and advised FMGs to seek placements in other states.

However, this suggestion has proven to be inconvenient for FMGs, AISU says. They explain, “In many states, the deadlines for registration and counselling have already passed, while other states refuse placement to non-domicile FMGs."

Thus, the AISU has urged the Secretary to intervene and increase the number of internship seats in the region.

"We respectfully request your intervention to increase the number of internship seats in J&K, either through placements in non-teaching hospitals or by increasing the FMG intern quota as a one-time measure," the letter suggests, adding that such a step would allow these graduates to contribute to the region's healthcare system.

To recall, FMGs in Jammu & Kashmir staged a protest at the Press Colony in Srinagar on October 5 against the lack of internships.