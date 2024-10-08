BREAKING: Senior faculty of Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, to resign tomorrow if gov't doesn't reconcile with doctors on hunger strike

The faculty members of Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, in support of "all rational demands of the agitating junior doctors who are fighting for justice and a proportion of them are now on indefinite hunger strike" have issued a press release stating that they condemn the government's "innenstive attitude" towards the protesting doctors.

Via the press release dated today, Tuesday, October 8, the senior faculty members informed the government that it needs to give utmost priority to the deteriorating health condition of the fasting doctors and speak to them as soon as possible.

"Otherwise we will be compelled to render mass resignation with effect from tomorrow" (October 9), stated the press release.

It drew the attention of the government to the fast deteriorating health of the protesting doctors and requested the government to reconcile with them.

They also mentioned that while they have been providing optimum service, the current conditions are making it increasingly difficult for them to do so.