BREAKING: RG Kar senior doctors submit mass resignation; request Bengal gov't to reconcile with those on hunger strike

Mass resignation of faculty members of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, ensues. This is to ensure the safety of protesting doctors who are currently on an indefinite hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya (name changed), the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar.

This happened today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

In a letter, addressed to the Director of Medical Education and Ex Officio Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, the doctors wrote that though have done their best to provide the best healthcare services, the current conditions have "made it increasingly challenging to deliver quality of patient care that is essential".

They also highlighted how the health of doctors who are on hunger strike is deteriorating fast.