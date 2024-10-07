Anna Sebastian Perayil death: Shashi Tharoor urges gov't to address toxic work culture

Her death, along with other recent cases, has raised serious concerns about the "exploitative working conditions" in the corporate sector, he wrote.

Tharoor pointed to a troubling pattern of premature deaths among young professionals due to "overwhelming work pressure" and "toxic work culture." He referenced the cases of Tarun Saxena in Jhansi and Sushant Chakravarty in Mumbai, whose untimely deaths were also linked to excessive workloads.

Tarun Saxena, who was an employee of Bajaj Finance, died by suicide on October 1. In his suicide note, he alleged that his seniors used to humiliate him for not meeting targets, Hindustan Times reports.

A day before that, Sushant Chakravarty, a public-sector bank employee allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Arabian Sea. According to The Indian Express, his wife told the police that he experienced work pressure from his superior.

"The commonality between all these instances are the allegations of 'overwhelming work pressure' and 'toxic work culture,' which appear to have caused the untimely demise of these young professionals — young citizens of India whom bright futures awaited," Tharoor stated in his letter.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP expressed deep concern about the current corporate culture that prioritises unrealistic deadlines and relentless work hours.

"The prevailing notions of 'work ethic' and 'professionalism' in professional sectors and office spaces are, in my view, detrimental to the physical and mental health of the workforce," he warned, calling these deaths a "devastating reminder of the far-reaching consequences" of toxic workplaces.

Workshops for work-life balance?

In response to the above issues, Tharoor proposed the introduction of mandatory "sensitisation workshops" across all establishments in India, aimed at promoting a healthier work-life balance. He stressed the importance of conducting these workshops with sincerity rather than as mere formalities, emphasising that they must focus on "cultivating respect for the balance between work and the employee's personal life" and fostering empathy within organisations.

Tharoor also urged a shift in workplace culture to "normalise the culture of taking breaks, disconnecting on weekends, and beyond one's working hours," ensuring employees are not overburdened due to staff shortages.

He critiqued the popular notion that "working longer, unrelenting hours leads to success" and advocated for a more sustainable and humane work ethic to support India's economic growth.

To ensure the success of the proposed workshops, Tharoor suggested measures such as post-workshop surveys, annual reporting by establishments, and anonymous feedback channels to the Ministry of Labour.

He further called for understaffed establishments to hire more individuals to distribute work more equitably, which would create employment opportunities while preventing burnout among existing employees.

Another major concern raised in Tharoor’s letter was the exploitation of contractual employees and consultants, who often lack the statutory protections afforded to full-time employees.

"In reality, the agreements are structured to ensure that employers control how they work and when they work," Tharoor wrote, calling the practice "grossly unethical" and demanding stronger laws and enforcement to protect these workers.

Tharoor urged the ministry to take timely action on these proposals, stating that overburdened employees are "an alarm bell, a wake-up call for establishments to hire more individuals and distribute work more humanely."