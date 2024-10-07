About 200 people questioned name Sanjay Roy as main accused, say CBI officials; charge sheet filed against him

A charge sheet has been filed against Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The charge sheet was filed today, Monday, October 7, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a report by PTI.

Sanjay Roy, who as a civic volunteer with the police would regularly visit the hospital, allegedly committed the crime while the doctor was asleep during a break in the seminar room.

As per NDTV, around 200 people who were questioned named Sanjoy Roy as the main accused.

CBI did not mention the gang rape charge, implying that Sanjoy Roy might be the only one to commit the crime.

It may be recalled that the deceased doctor's postmortem revealed 25 internal and external injuries on her body.

CCTV revealed that Sanjoy Roy entered the room at about 4.03 am on August 9 and left after about half an hour. Even his headphones were found at the scene of the crime by the Kolkata Police.

Once the case started being handled by CBI, Sanjoy Roy was put through lie detector tests, during which, he claimed that when he entered the seminar hall, the doctor was already unconscious.