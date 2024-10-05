NEET-PG Supreme Court hearing tentatively scheduled for October 25

Tentatively, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Supreme Court case has been listed for October 25, as per the apex court's website, sci.gov.in.

It was on September 9 that as many as 19 NEET PG candidates had filed the petition seeking direction from the Supreme Court to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release the answer key for the purpose of transparency.

As the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, who was hearing the case, is on leave the case list for October 4 did not mention the case hence, the hearing did not happen on the aforementioned date it was scheduled for.

Now, the computer-generated date allotted is October 25. Students had speculated that the case will be heard on or after October 14, after the Supreme Court's Dusshera holidays.

The counselling issue is also troubling the students to no end.

Owing to the fact that the NEET PG exam was conducted in two shifts on August 19, the need for normalisation of scores arose bringing in discrepancies in the exam results, which led to inflation of ranks, the candidates had alleged. Hence, they were seeking direction from the Supreme Court to the NBE to release the answer keys so that they can tally the marks for themselves.

But with the case now being pushed to October 25, the students are losing hope fast.