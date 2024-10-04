Tiruchirappalli schools receive bomb threats AGAIN, for second consecutive day | Here's what we know

A post by PTI on social media platform X informed that the security is being beefed up and an investigation regarding the same is also underway.

While more details are awaited, it has been reported by the Times of India that these bomb threats were received by the schools via email.

It may be noted that yesterday, Thursday, October 3, as many as eight schools in Tiruchirappalli were the recipients of bomb threats. As stated in a report by Mint, the Trichy City Police bomb squad jumped into action. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were engaged so that they can carry out a complete search of the campuses.

It may be recalled that many schools across the nation, especially Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan, have been receiving bomb threats for some time now. Not just educational institutions, even railway stations have been receiving bomb threats.

On October 2, the Financial Express reported that Hanumangarh railway station in Rajasthan received a bomb threat via a letter, which also threatened that bomb blasts would happen at several other stations across Madhya Pradesh as well as Rajasthan.