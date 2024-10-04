Student groups to stage protest on October 8 against suspension of 13 BHU students

On October 1, a few Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students received suspension orders from their respective departments, the original notice was dated September 26, 2024. Condemning the suspension, the students along with several student organisations are planning to stage a protest on October 8, 2024, against the BHU administration.
According to the official order, the students have been suspended on the grounds of incidents of misconduct on November 5, 2023.
To recall, following the gang-rape of a student of the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) on November 1, many students protested urging for the arrest of the accused who was absconding.
These protests allegedly turned into a scuffle between two student outfits, Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) and the others, followed by the filing of FIRs against the students who were allegedly involved.
As per The Print, the number of suspended students from student organisations is:
Bhagat Singh Students’ Morcha (BSM): 7
All India Students’ Association (AISA): 3
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP): 1
DISHA Students’ Organisation: 1
National Students’ Union of India (NSUI): Two office bearers
Suspended for 15 to 30 days
The suspension ranges from 15 to 30 days from the date the notice was sent. Besides this, the committee also recommended that certain facilities such as hostel accommodation, library, and disbursal of House Rent Allowance (HRA), be withdrawn.
Compulsory community service and counselling sessions after the suspension period are made compulsory for the suspended students.
Two NSUI leaders — Rajiv Nayan, President of NSUI BHU, and General Secretary Suman Anand — were suspended for 15 days. However, the committee did note that their involvement in the scuffle between two student groups was not established, though they were at the protest site.
Revoke the suspension, say students!
Speaking to EdexLive, a former student of BHU, Chanda Yadav, who was suspended by the university, said, "On October 3, around 50 students' attempt to meet the vice-chancellor was not fruitful. However, the VC's office has received the representation of the students seeking immediate withdrawal of suspension orders."
"This suspension is baseless. This is a disgusting attempt to scare us students. We students are not going to be scared of your threats. We will continue to be vocal on the issues of women safety, GSCASH and gender equality. We appeal to the BHU administration to immediately withdraw our suspension or else we will be forced to move towards a bigger movement," read the representation given to the office of VC, which EdexLive has access to.
In the representation, the students questioned the terms of the Standing Committee and alleged that the disciplinary action against them was "one-sided", the "dramatic action" violates the principle of natural justice and was allegedly in favour of the right-wing student organisation, ABVP.
Students react
"Surprisingly, the suspension orders were sent after 11 months of the incident," said Yadav, adding that she was a student with BHU when the protests erupted.
Another suspended student, Roshan Pandey, said, "Very abruptly, suspension orders were sent to us. The disciplinary action taken by the Standing Committee is attested."
It is learnt that the Standing Committee has summoned students for a meeting to present their case.
"Disciplinary Action on Students has desired that you to appear before the Committee to present your case before the committee on 24.04.2024 at 2.50 pm in the Committee Room No.F-3 of the Central Office in the Incidents dated 05.11.23 and 06.01.24. Accordingly, you are directed to appear before the committee on the scheduled date, time and venue," the email dated April 20, from section officer JP Singh read.
Pandey who attended the meeting said, "The meeting that happened in May was non-conversational. We were asked to submit a letter with regards to our statement about the peaceful protest staged on November 5."
"Cut to October 1, we received suspension orders," he said, emphasising the disciplinary action is inappropriate without a proper discussion.
EdexLive attempted to reach the BHU administration, but received no response. The copy will be updated when the administration reverts