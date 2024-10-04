Student groups to stage protest on October 8 against suspension of 13 BHU students

On October 1, a few Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students received suspension orders from their respective departments, the original notice was dated September 26, 2024. Condemning the suspension, the students along with several student organisations are planning to stage a protest on October 8, 2024, against the BHU administration.

According to the official order, the students have been suspended on the grounds of incidents of misconduct on November 5, 2023.

To recall, following the gang-rape of a student of the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) on November 1, many students protested urging for the arrest of the accused who was absconding.

These protests allegedly turned into a scuffle between two student outfits, Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) and the others, followed by the filing of FIRs against the students who were allegedly involved.

As per The Print, the number of suspended students from student organisations is:

Bhagat Singh Students’ Morcha (BSM): 7

All India Students’ Association (AISA): 3

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP): 1

DISHA Students’ Organisation: 1

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI): Two office bearers

Suspended for 15 to 30 days

The suspension ranges from 15 to 30 days from the date the notice was sent. Besides this, the committee also recommended that certain facilities such as hostel accommodation, library, and disbursal of House Rent Allowance (HRA), be withdrawn.

Compulsory community service and counselling sessions after the suspension period are made compulsory for the suspended students.

Two NSUI leaders — Rajiv Nayan, President of NSUI BHU, and General Secretary Suman Anand — were suspended for 15 days. However, the committee did note that their involvement in the scuffle between two student groups was not established, though they were at the protest site.

Revoke the suspension, say students!

Speaking to EdexLive, a former student of BHU, Chanda Yadav, who was suspended by the university, said, "On October 3, around 50 students' attempt to meet the vice-chancellor was not fruitful. However, the VC's office has received the representation of the students seeking immediate withdrawal of suspension orders."

"This suspension is baseless. This is a disgusting attempt to scare us students. We students are not going to be scared of your threats. We will continue to be vocal on the issues of women safety, GSCASH and gender equality. We appeal to the BHU administration to immediately withdraw our suspension or else we will be forced to move towards a bigger movement," read the representation given to the office of VC, which EdexLive has access to.