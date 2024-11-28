“All of them. Without doubt": Lalit Modi confesses to faking his college applications

In a recent podcast episode with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), made startling revelations about falsifying his academic records to secure admission to prestigious universities abroad. Modi, who studied at Duke University in North Carolina, USA, shared how he bypassed the rigorous admission process by fraudulent means.

Modi explained that his father was initially opposed to the idea of him studying in America but eventually agreed on the condition that he achieve a minimum SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) score of 1,500 out of 1,600. The SAT is an entrance exam used by most American colleges and universities to make admissions decisions.

"I was hell-bent on going to America. So I hired somebody [who] went and did my SAT. They got 1,550 out of 1,600," Modi confessed during the podcast. He further revealed that he fabricated mark sheets from Class II to Class XII, inflating his grades to above 90% in order to bolster his university applications.

When Raj asked Modi to confirm if he had faked all his applications, he replied, “All of them. Without doubt."

Lalit Modi, who revolutionised cricket through the creation of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is no stranger to controversies. Exiled from India amid allegations of financial irregularities and tax evasion, Modi currently resides in London. In January 2023, he retired from active business roles, naming his son Ruchir Modi as his successor in the KK Modi Family Trust.

On the podcast, Modi also alleged misconduct by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief N Srinivasan, claimed coercion by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during IPL bidding, and revealed receiving death threats from underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

Raj Shamani is an Indian entrepreneur, content creator, and host of the podcast Figuring Out, where he engages with prominent personalities from diverse fields. Known for sharing insights on entrepreneurship, personal growth, and finance, he has built a significant following across social media platforms.