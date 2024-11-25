BREAKING: DUSU elections — NSUI’s Rounak Khatri bags presidential post; ABVP claims VP post

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has claimed the presidential post in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with its candidate Rounak Khatri securing a victory by over 1,300 votes on Monday, November 25.

NSUI, the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), also won the Joint Secretary position, which will be held by Lokesh Choudhary. On the other hand, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed the Vice-President post through Bhanu Pratap Singh, while Mitravinda Karanwal from ABVP was elected Secretary.

The vote counting for the DUSU elections was completed on Monday, November 25, following a delay of nearly two months. Originally scheduled for September 28, the announcement of results was postponed due to a Delhi High Court order, which had put a hold on the declaration until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleared.

Last year, NSUI held the Vice-President’s position, while ABVP won the other three posts. This time, both student organisations have secured two posts each.

However, ABVP dominated the college-level elections this year, securing all positions in colleges such as Hansraj College, Ramjas College, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The DUSU elections saw a strong voter turnout, with 51,379 votes from the 1.45 lakh eligible voters. The elections were held as scheduled on September 27.