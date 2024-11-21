NEET-PG Counselling 2024: Radiology & General Medicine top specialisations of choice for aspirants

This year, postgraduate medical aspirants with top ranks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2024) are increasingly gravitating towards Radiology as their specialisation of choice.

Among the top 500-ranked candidates, 215 candidates or 52 per cent of them have opted for Radiology in the All India Counselling for NEET-PG 2024. General Medicine comes a close second, with 204 candidates ie 40.8 per cent of the top 500 candidates choosing it.

These positions switch when the choices of the top 100 candidates are examined, with 48 candidates choosing General Medicine and 45 candidates choosing Radiology.

Radiology and General Medicine have emerged as a favourite choice of specialisation among postgraduate medical aspirants over the last few years in India. According to the Times of India, In 2023, 53 out of the top 100 candidates selected General Medicine, with 35 choosing Radiology. In 2020, the figures were 32 and 47, respectively.

How are other branches faring?

This year, Dermatology received the third most number of takers among the top 500 candidates with 25 of them, and General Surgery came a close fourth with 22. Both these branches have 1 and 2 takers respectively in the top 100.

In addition, Gynaecology was chosen by 18 candidates in the top 500 and four in the top 100, and 12 candidates opted for Paediatrics among the top 500, with two candidates in the top 100 opting for the specialisation.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) concluded the NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 yesterday, November 20, and the provisional list has been released.