JEE Main 2025 application window to close tomorrow: Here’s how to apply

Tomorrow, November 22, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 for the January session exam.

Applicants still yet to register must do so at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in by 9 pm tomorrow, November 22. The fee window will close at 11.50 pm, reports The Indian Express.

The first session of JEE Main 2025 will take place between January 22 and 31.

Candidates do not have to attend both sessions of JEE Main. Those who want to improve their scores can reapply and appear for the JEE Main April 2025 exam session.

The highest of the two scores will be considered for calculating the merit.

Here’s how to apply for JEE Main Jan session 2025:

Go to: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the JEE Main Session 1 Registration Link Provide contact information and other information Fill out the registration form Upload pictures and signatures Fill out the JEE Main application form 2025 and download the confirmation document

NTA will open the JEE Main 2025 application correction window on November 26 following the closure of the JEE Main application 2025 window. On November 27, the window for application corrections will close.

Through the use of their application number and password, candidates can head to jeemain.nta.nic.in and make changes to their application forms. However, candidates won't be able to alter every detail of the application.