NEET-PG 2024 hearing to resume soon; case listed as item number 35

The Supreme Court has resumed hearing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 case, today, November 19.



The case has been listed as item number 35 in the court, today, and shall be heard soon.



Amidst the ongoing processes of the hearing, another interim application was previously filed by the petitioners, requesting a postponement in the seat allotment process until the judgement.



The petitioner had previously highlighted the lack of a published information memorandum and standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting the exam.



They further argued that the results announced on August 23, 2024, were fraught with problems, including the failure to release proper scorecards, and high inflation in the ranks.



Additionally, they pointed out the confusion among states regarding the counselling process, stressing the urgency of addressing the issue, according to an ABP report.



The National Board of Examinations (NBE) defended the board's long-standing policy of not providing answer scripts to candidates, which has now raised questions about the transparency of the examination process.



During the hearing, Justice JB Pardiwala recognised the need for a thorough review of these concerns and stated that the case would be rescheduled for further hearing on a non-miscellaneous day.