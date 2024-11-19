BREAKING: SC postpones NEET-PG 2024 hearing to November 26

The Supreme Court of India has deferred the hearing of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) admissions yet again today, November 19.

The bench hearing the case, comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan, postponed today’s hearing to next Tuesday, November 26.

This is the fourth time that the hearing has been deferred by the bench, which stated that today would be the final hearing of the case.

To recall, the Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by Dr Ishika Jain, a NEET-PG aspirant, who alleged a lack of transparency and Standard Operating Procrdures (SOPs) in the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) conduct of NEET-PG 2024.

The petitioner also argued that the results of the exam, as declared by the NBEMS on August 25, were also filled with discrepancies such as its failure to release scorecards or answer keys.

The petition also demanded the release of the candidates’ raw scores, and alleged that the examination process was unfair.

In the meanwhile the petitioner also appealed to the court last Tuesday, November 12, that the ongoing counselling for PG medical admissions be halted until the hearing is concluded.

The Supreme Court Bench deferred the case on October 25 to today, to be listed on a “non-miscellaneous day” ie Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.