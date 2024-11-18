Telangana HC defers domicile hearing for NEET-PG counselling to November 25; directs halting of counselling

The Telangana High Court (HC) has deferred the hearing of the petitions filed against the Government Order (GO) 148 by National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2024) medical admissions aspirants to November 25.

The high court bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao also ordered in the hearing today, November 18, that the merit list and the counselling process for Telangana State NEET-PG admissions must be halted till the next hearing.

To recall, the Telangana High Court was hearing petitions filed against GO 148, which laid down rules for PG medical admissions in Telangana. NEET-PG aspirants from the state termed the GO as “unfair” and filed a petition against it at the Telangana HC on November 6, and the matter was listed for today, November 18.



What does GO 148 say?

The GO amends the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021.

As per the new amendment, students who completed their schooling in other states, despite completing their MBBS degree in Telangana, are now considered ineligible for PG counselling within Telangana. The GO was passed on October 28, two days before the counselling began on October 31.

Due to the unrest it caused, the petitioners challenged the petition. According to Careers360, at least 74 petitions were filed in the Telangana High Court against the GO.

Speaking to EdexLive about their grievances, Dr Yaganti Siva Rama Krishna, petitioner of the case says that GO 148 renders them non-local in all states of India.

“We have been a part of Telangana’s education system from 2014 to 2024, and dedicated years of study till date, but we are not considered local in our own state,” he laments.

He urges the Government of Telangana to offer those who appeared for NEET-PG prior to the issue of GO 148 a provision to allow them to appear for the Telangana State Counselling of NEET-PG.

Around 4,000 non-local students who completed MBBS in Telangana call on the state government to address their issue.

NEET PG counselling, conducted in several rounds by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the All India Quota is followed by state counselling for the respective state domicile candidates.