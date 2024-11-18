Ragging tragedy: Gujarat MBBS student dies after being forced to stand for hours

A first-year student at a medical college in Gujarat has reportedly died after being forced to stand for three hours as part of a ragging initiation by senior students.

Made to stand three hours

The student, Anil Methania, one of several first-year students enrolled at Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan this year, is said to have been subjected to the ordeal by third-year students at the hostel.



According to an NDTV report, the seniors allegedly made the freshmen stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" — a term commonly used on residential campuses to describe ragging activities where seniors harass newcomers.



It is alleged that after standing for a prolonged period of time, 18-year-old Anil collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he confirmed to the police that he had been forced to stand.



Tragically, Anil passed away shortly after.



His body has been sent for an autopsy, and the report is expected to shed more light on the exact cause of his death.



The dean of the medical college, Hardik Shah, stated that they hospitalised the student after his collapse. He confirmed the student was ragged and forced to stand for three hours, and assured that authorities and the family have been notified, with strict action to follow, as per the NDTV report.



A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the deceased student's father.

As per sources, 15 senior students have been named in the FIR.



Ragging or just a college-sanctioned nuisance?

How do these incidents go unreported? Are these college administrations turning a blind eye to the harmful tradition? The Indian Express reported that he was one of over 10 students ragged on Saturday night, November 16.



"We were instructed to gather at specific hostel blocks around 9 pm, based on our regional backgrounds. This was communicated through WhatsApp student groups. We were made to stand for more than three hours before being asked to give our introductions," said one first-year student.



Netizens question this as well