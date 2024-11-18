Only 2 attempts for JEE Advanced? JAB retracts decision to increase number of attempts

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has retracted its decision to increase the number of attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced to three for 2024, and will reverent to the previous eligibility criteria regarding the number of attempts.

Earlier this month, on November 5, the exam authority increased the number of attempts for JEE Advanced this year from two to three. However, in another statement released today, November 18, the JAB retracted this decision.

"The eligibility criterion related to the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) has been restored to the one used in previous years, superseding the change mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024," an official statement issued today, said.

All other eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025 remain the same as in previous years.

Eligibility Criteria for JEE Advanced 2025:

Age Limit: Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000. For SC, ST, and PwD (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disability) candidates, a five-year relaxation is provided, meaning they should be born on or after October 1, 1995. Attempts: As per the revised rule, the number of attempts will be limited to two attempts in consecutive years. Admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs): Candidates who have been admitted to an IIT under any academic programme (as listed in the JoSAA Business Rules of 2024) are not eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025, regardless of whether they continued their programme or accepted a seat through online reporting or at a reporting centre.

Candidates whose admission to an IIT was cancelled for any reason after joining are also ineligible for JEE Advanced 2025.

Candidates who joined a preparatory course at an IIT in 2024 for the first time are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025. Seat Allocation: Candidates who were allocated a seat in an IIT through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) but did not report "online," withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, or had their seat cancelled for any reason before the final round of IIT seat allocation are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2025.

For more information, candidates can refer to the official website — https://jeeadv.ac.in/