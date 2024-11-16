INICET January 2025 session results OUT: Here’s how to check

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) January 2025 session today, November 16.

This exam is conducted as a qualifying test for postgraduate (PG) courses in top medical institutions such as AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) biannually.

The January 2025 session of INICET was conducted on November 10, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon, with 57,237 candidates appearing for the exam, reports The Medical Bulletin.

The pass percentile for the General Category is 50. The pass percentile for reserved category candidates (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and People with Benchmark Disabilities - SC/ST/OBC/PwBD), as well as candidates from Bhutan seeking admission in PGIMER Chandigarh is 45.

Candidates can view their results on the official website of AIIMS, that is, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Here’s how to check your INICET Jan 2025 session result on the website:

Go to the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Log in using your Registration ID, Exam Unique Code (EUC) and Password Once logged in, find the option named “Scorecard” on the side menu View your result and save/download your scorecard

The AIIMS is also expected to release the dates of the counselling process soon.