NEET-PG 2024 hearing: Fresh plea to cancel NEET-PG counselling filed with Supreme Court

A fresh petition has been filed at the Supreme Court of India, requesting the suspension of the ongoing counselling for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 medical admissions.

The application was filed in the pending petition contesting the lack of transparency in the conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 exam.

According to the petition, despite the Supreme Court's clear directions for the disposal of the matter on November 19, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is attempting to conduct counselling hurriedly before the set date to undermine the petitioner candidates' rights.

“Since this Hon’ble Court has already directed the matter to be listed on 19.11.2024, the Petitioners pray that the MCC may be directed to defer the counselling for NEET PG 2024 until the present petition is heard, lest the subject matter become infructuous and fait accompli on the petitioners,” it added, according to a report by Gujarat Samachar.

This plea was submitted to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 12, and brought before the bench yesterday, Thursday, November 14. The bench informed the petitioners that the plea would be heard next Monday — a day before the next scheduled hearing of the petition, aspirants told EdexLive.

On November 1, the MCC issued the counselling timetable 2024, with the deadline for Round 1 choice-filling set for November 17 and seat allotment slated for November 18 and 19.