Rajasthan Medical Officer Recruitment exam 2024 POSTPONED until further notice? Here are the details

The Rajasthan Medical Officer Direct Recruitment Exam 2024, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 17, has been postponed until further notice.

This announcement was made by the Rajasthan University Board of Management on November 8, following directions from the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Rajasthan, reports The Medical Bulletin.

The exam was supposed to be conducted by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) on November 17 for approximately 1,220 posts. Over 14,600 candidates, which is double the number of last year, were expected to appear for the exam.

This exam also coincided with the counselling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Exam for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2024) admissions this year.

Aspirants expressed fear that if both happen at the same time, they might have to temporarily accept MO (Medical Officer) positions to secure a job, only to later leave those positions for their NEET-PG 2024 seats.

This meant that over 1,000 MO positions would be left empty as many candidates would switch from MO posts to their NEET-PG seats. In the last recruitment for 1,765 posts, a similar situation left 450 positions vacant, reports The Medical Bulletin.

To gain a resolution on this issue, medical graduates had previously written to the Medical Minister, RUHS, and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), asking for more positions and a delay in the exam date because it overlapped with NEET-PG counselling. These requests have now been accepted.

Former minister Kalicharan Saraf also supported raising the number of positions from 1,220 to 2,700.