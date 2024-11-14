CSBC Bihar Written Exam 2024 results are OUT. Here’s how to check

The Central Selection Board for Constable Recruitment (CSBC), Bihar has officially issued the results of its written test, which was conducted on August 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 this year. This paves the way for the next step in the selection process; the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The results are available at the CSBC's official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

The CSBC conducted the written exam to fill 21,391 Constable positions across various sections of the Bihar Police. These include the District Police, Bihar Special Armed Police, and other Constable Cadre units.



Total number of vacancies

The Non-Reserved Category (UR) has 42,780 available positions, while the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has 10,700. The Scheduled Caste (SC) category has 17,000 jobs, while the Scheduled Tribe (ST) group has 1,140 positions.

The Extremely Backward Class (EBC) has 19,210 vacancies, while the Backward Class (BC), which includes 56 transgender individuals, has 12,850 vacancies. In addition, the Backward Class Women (BCW) category has 3,275 vacancies.

In all, 1,06,955 vacancies are available in all categories.

How to check results

To find out the result of the CSBC written exam, candidates must follow these steps: