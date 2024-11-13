Meenakshi College viral audio clip: Students forced to attend religious event?

Meenakshi College for Women in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, landed in a controversy on Tuesday, November 12, after an audio clip allegedly involving one of its faculty members went viral on social media.

In the clip, a woman can be heard telling students that their results would be withheld if they fail to attend a religious event on the campus, scheduled on Wednesday, November 13, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The college allegedly forced the students to stay back after college hours to participate in the yagna which was scheduled to be conducted from 3 pm on Tuesday, November 12, followed by a kumbabishekam of the Sharadambal temple adjoining the campus on Wednesday, November 13.

In the clip, the faculty member, who is said to be the head of a department, is heard saying that non-participation of Muslim and Christian students can be understood and asked how Hindu students are not volunteering.

She threatened that attendance would be taken for the events and results of the students who didn't attend would be withheld.

"The college has asked students to come early to the college on Wednesday to attend the kumbabhishekam of the temple. They also asked us to be prepared to return home late on Tuesday as the yagna might take time and get over by 8 pm," said the father of a student.

Meanwhile, students alleged that this is not the first time the college is forcing students to participate in religious activities on the campus.

"When the Rama Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, we were asked to come to college wearing sarees to celebrate the event. But if Muslim students ask for breaks to pray, faculty members tell them that religious activities are not allowed in the college," said a student.

She further said that in the middle of the examination, students are given papers to write the names of lord Rama and Shiva 108 times.

"The teachers said that the administration is planning to build a temple and want to bury one crore sheets having names of the lords below the foundation of the temple. They also gave me sheets for my family members to fill up. I don't understand how a government aided college can force students to engage in such activities," said a second-year student.

Despite repeated attempts by The New Indian Express, the faculty member, who allegedly threatened the students, and the college management could not be contacted for their version on the issue.